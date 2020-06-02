STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bajaj Auto total sales plunge 70 per cent in May

The company further said its total two-wheeler sales were down 69 per cent at 1,12,798 units as compared to 3,65,068 units in the year-ago month.

Published: 02nd June 2020 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Bajaj Auto plant in Pune

Bajaj Auto plant in Pune (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported 70 per cent decline in total sales at 1,27,128 units in May as against 4,19,235 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales declined by 83 per cent to 40,074 units last month as compared to 2,35,824 units in May 2019, Bajaj Auto said.

The company further said its total two-wheeler sales were down 69 per cent at 1,12,798 units as compared to 3,65,068 units in the year-ago month.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were at 39,286 units last month as against 2,05,721 units in May 2019, a decline of 81 per cent, it added.

Overall commercial vehicles sales also declined by 74 per cent at 14,330 units last month as compared to 54,167 units in the year-ago period, with domestic sales dropping by 97 per cent to 788 units as against 30,103 units in May 2019.

Bajaj Auto said its total exports last month declined by 53 per cent to 87,054 units as compared to 1,83,411 units in same period of last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bajaj Auto Bajaj Auto sales
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp