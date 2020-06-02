STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Kia unveils new Seltos to take on Hyundai Creta

The South Korean automobile manufacturer entered Indian market in 2019 with Seltos as its first product.

Published: 02nd June 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kia Motors India launched new and advanced version of Seltos.

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kia Motors India on Monday launched the newer and advanced version of Seltos, equipped with 10 novel features. With the refreshed  and feature packed model,  the carmaker aims to strengthen its position in the country’s mid-SUV segment.

The South Korean autombile manufacturer entered Indian market in 2019 with Seltos as its first product. Within a year, Kia has launched its advance version to keep the interest of customers intact in the model.  It is likely that Seltos has been upgraded to pose a challenge to Hyundai’s Creta, which has gained popularity after its launch earlier this year.

The refreshed Seltos now comes equipped with 10 novel and exciting features, encompassing the facets of safety,convenience, connectivity and design. Along with featurrs like Emergency Stop Signal, Smart Key Remote Engine Start, the sunroof is also now available in lower variants too. The price of the model starts at Rs 9. 89 lakh.

Further, based on market research and customer preference, the company has announced to discontinue its two variants of — Smartstream Petrol 1.4T-GDI GTK and GTX 7DCT.Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors India said, “The Seltos marked the arrival of the Kia brand in India and it has been a true game-changer in the Indian automobile industry. With the refreshed Seltos, Kia Motors India makes India’s favourite SUV even more attractive.

The Seltos enabled us to address all the unmet needs of the segment, and with the next-gen technology in the refreshed Seltos, we are confident we will deliver customer delight that is unparalleled.”Shim added, “We have innovated to ensure the safety of our customers during these unprecedented conditions, as well as that of our employees, business associates and staff at our dealer and service network.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kia Motors Seltos SUV Hyundai Creta
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp