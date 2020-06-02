Kia unveils new Seltos to take on Hyundai Creta

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kia Motors India on Monday launched the newer and advanced version of Seltos, equipped with 10 novel features. With the refreshed and feature packed model, the carmaker aims to strengthen its position in the country’s mid-SUV segment.

The South Korean autombile manufacturer entered Indian market in 2019 with Seltos as its first product. Within a year, Kia has launched its advance version to keep the interest of customers intact in the model. It is likely that Seltos has been upgraded to pose a challenge to Hyundai’s Creta, which has gained popularity after its launch earlier this year.

The refreshed Seltos now comes equipped with 10 novel and exciting features, encompassing the facets of safety,convenience, connectivity and design. Along with featurrs like Emergency Stop Signal, Smart Key Remote Engine Start, the sunroof is also now available in lower variants too. The price of the model starts at Rs 9. 89 lakh.

Further, based on market research and customer preference, the company has announced to discontinue its two variants of — Smartstream Petrol 1.4T-GDI GTK and GTX 7DCT.Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors India said, “The Seltos marked the arrival of the Kia brand in India and it has been a true game-changer in the Indian automobile industry. With the refreshed Seltos, Kia Motors India makes India’s favourite SUV even more attractive.

The Seltos enabled us to address all the unmet needs of the segment, and with the next-gen technology in the refreshed Seltos, we are confident we will deliver customer delight that is unparalleled.”Shim added, “We have innovated to ensure the safety of our customers during these unprecedented conditions, as well as that of our employees, business associates and staff at our dealer and service network.”