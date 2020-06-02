STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rallies 522 points; bank stocks shine

According to analysts, market opened on a positive noted as gradual easing of the lockdown boosted investor sentiment.

Published: 02nd June 2020 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 522 points on Tuesday led by gains in banking stocks as investors seemed gathering more confidence from staggered opening of the economy by the government.

After hitting a high of 33,866.63 during the day, the 30-share index settled 522.01 points or 1.57 per cent higher at 33,825.53. Similarly, NSE Nifty jumped 152.95 points or 1.56 per cent to 9,979.10.

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, soaring over 8 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, PowerGrid, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and L&T. On the other hand, Maruti, ITC, NTPC and Nestle India were among the laggards.

According to analysts, market opened on a positive noted as gradual easing of the lockdown boosted investor sentiment which further strengthened with the buoyancy in the global markets.

Further, traders said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pledge to undertake more structural reforms to change the course of the country enthused market participants.

A day after Moody's downgraded India's credit rating to a notch above junk status on growth concerns, Modi asserted that the country will definitely get back its economic growth and said reforms undertaken during the lockdown will help the economy in the long-run.

Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note, and exchanges in Europe began trade with significant gains.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 2.95 per cent higher at USD 39.45 per barrel. On the currency front, the rupee rebounded from the day's low to provisionally close 18 paise higher against the US dollar at 75.36.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Nifty
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp