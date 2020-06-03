STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Britannia Q4 net profit grew 26 per cent on lower tax outgo, sales remain muted

Net profit of the company stood at Rs 375 crore during the quarter ended March.

britannia

Image of Britannia used for representation. (Photo | Britannia)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bread and biscuit maker Britannia Industries posted a 26 per cent increase in the fourth-quarter consolidated net profit, driven by lower tax outgo and cost efficiency programmes even as revenue grew at a tepid pace on account of sluggish sales.

Net profit of the company stood at Rs 375 crore during the quarter ended March. Revenue rose 2.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,868 crore at a time when the coronavirus-induced lockdown hurt consumption. However, the company said it posted strong revenue growth in the first two months of the ongoing quarter — 20 per cent in April and 28 per cent in May from a year earlier — indicating stockpiling of food products and steady at-home consumption of packaged cookies during the lockdown.

“After nine months of moderate growth, we started to see growth coming back in the first two months of this quarter which was then hit by Covid-19 and lockdown in March impacting the revenue and net profit growths by an estimated 7-10 per cent,” Varun Berry, Managing Director, Britannia, said in a statement.

In this period, the company continued to garner market share through focus on building blocks of distribution, diligence in marketplace and brand building through focussed product campaigns, he said. On the cost front, Britannia witnessed moderate inflation in the prices of key raw materials for the bakery business,” added Berry.

