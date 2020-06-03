STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fresh appeals can be filed via electronic means: Securities Appellate Tribunal

Earlier, the tribunal had issued standard procedure for e-filing and hearing of matters through video-conference.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has said fresh appeals can be filed through electronic means, and matters, including the pending ones, will be heard through video- conference.

This comes amid a few states extending the lockdown till June 30 in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tribunal, in a circular dated June 2, said all new appeals, applications and affidavit may be filed electronically by e-mailing a scanned copy of the memorandum of appeal on the tribunal's e-mail ID.

Such appeals should be complete in all aspects -- affidavit and court fees, among others. Physical copies of the memo of appeal, reply, rejoinder will be filed as and when the tribunal starts functioning and within the time prescribed by the tribunal, it added.

Besides, the tribunal said it will schedule the hearing of  matters by video-conference and pass appropriate order. Parties are required to adhere to the standard operating procedures.

With regard to pending appeals, SAT said where the material on record is not bulky and parties are desirous of participating in a hearing through video-conference, they may send a request on the the tribunal's e-mail ID for hearing of the appeals and giving the details of the matter and attaching the electronic copy of the record sought to be disposed by such video hearing.

Also, the tribunal will consider the matter online and may schedule a hearing via video-conference if it is felt that the request for such disposal is acceded to.

The decision of the tribunal on whether the matter is capable of such a disposal by electronic means will be final and binding, SAT said.

