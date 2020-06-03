KONE Elevator expects pick-up in demand post COVID

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: KONE Elevator India, a wholly owned subsidiary of KONE Corporation, expects a pick-up in demand in next few months following a recovery in real estate market in the post-coronavirus world. To attract customers, Kone has been banking heavily on its innovations.

The company, which currently has over 20 per cent market share in India, on Tuesday introduced a new range of health and well-being solutions that will help recreate safer user journeys and healthy spaces in buildings during this Coronavirus times.

“In the prevailing Covid-19 environment, we received a lot of enquires about how escalators and elevators can be made safer. To meet the demand, the range of health and well-being focused solutions has been launched,”Amit Gossain, MD, KONE Elevator India said. In the coming days, he said, the firm will focus more on launching such solutions with an aim to reduce the risk of contact with surface.