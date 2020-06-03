STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee jumps 32 paise to 75.04 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said global risk sentiment is holding up as coronavirus curve seems to plateau in western countries.

Published: 03rd June 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Indian currency, rupees, INR, money

For representational purposes ( File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee appreciated 32 paise to 75.04 against US dollar in early trade on Wednesday tracking positive domestic equities and gains in Asian currencies amid weakness in the greenback.

Forex traders said heavy buying in domestic equity market, sustained foreign fund inflows and upbeat risk appetite supported the rupee. The rupee opened on a strong note at 75.04 at the interbank forex market, up 32 paise over its last close.

It had settled at 75.36 against the US dollar on Tuesday. "Most Asian currencies have started with gains against the US Dollar this morning and could lend support to the domestic currency," Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Forex traders said global risk sentiment is holding up as coronavirus curve seems to plateau in western countries.

"Overall risk sentiment is positive. So far there are no signs of a second wave despite economies opening up in Europe and the US. The new cases curve seems to be plateauing," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO IFA Global.

The number of cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed 63.78 lakh and the death toll has topped 3.80 lakh. Meanwhile, in India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 5,815 and the number of the number of infections rose to 2,07,615, according to the health ministry.

On the equities front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was quoting 361.71 points higher at 34,187.24 and broader Nifty rose 107.80 points to 10,086.90.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market, as they bought equity shares worth Rs 7,498.29 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.04 per cent to USD 39.98 per barrel. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.28 per cent to 97.39.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee dollar
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp