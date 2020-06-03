STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two-wheeler dispatch down by 80 per cent, but retail sales picking up steadily

India’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp’s sales fell 83 per cent y-o-y with factory dispatches at 1,08,848 units last month.

Two wheeler sector

For representational purposes. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four of India’s largest two-wheeler makers — Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle (HMSI), Bajaj Auto and TVS reported over 80 per cent year-on-year decline in sales in May due to Covid-19 pandemic and slow opening up of the economy post lockdown.

According to the companies, there has been a pick up in retail sales as more and more people are opting for personal vehicles over using public transport system.  For HMSI, factory dispatches stood at 54,000 units in May as against 519,072 units dispatched same month last year. The company said its retail sales crossed the 1.15 lakh unit-mark this month.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria,Director — Sales & Marketing, HMSI, said, “May’20 saw the wheels of business start turning slowly after the zero dispatch in the month of April’20. By now, a sizable 70 per cent of Honda dealerships resumed operations. With sufficient availability of six BSVI products at our network
(3 scooter and 3 motorcycle models), our network was able to kick off initial sales momentum crossing over 1.15 lakh.”

India’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp’s sales fell 83 per cent y-o-y with factory dispatches at 1,08,848 units last month. However,retail sales were over 1.6 lakh units. Hero said that nearly 5,000 touch-points have reopened which contributes 85 per cent of the domestic sales.

Sales for Pune-based Bajaj Auto too fell. It sold  39,286 units last month as against 2,05,721 units in May 2019, while TVS reported 82 per cent year-on-year decline in two-wheeler sales volume at 41,067 units.

“We are seeing a progressive opening of dealerships across the country and overseas in the last two weeks of May and increasing further into June. We are also witnessing a steady pick-up in retail since the last few days,” TVS said.

