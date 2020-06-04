Bad loan recoveries to come down by 40 per cent in FY21: ICRA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 pandemic may leave an unprecedented blow to the banking industry. If

until now, the cross-country lockdown meant credit flow and deposits growth took a knock, the latest report from ratings firm Icra notes that even loan recoveries from stressed assets will likely decline by a sizeable 30-40 per cent in FY21.

The anticipated reduction is due to the suspension of new proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) by 12 months, it added.Consequenlty, Icra estimates that banks and other financial creditors will be able to garner just about Rs 60,000-70,000 crore from the resolution of troubled assets during the current financial year, down from Rs 1 lakh crore raked in the previous year.

According to Abhishek Dafria, vice-president, Icra, the pandemic has thrown up new operational challenges for various parties involved in a resolution process. This could limit the number of cases yielding a resolution plan, especially in the first quarter of FY21.

The year gone by (FY20) had large-sized non-performing assets successfully concluding the corporate insolvency resolution proceedings (CIRPs). A successful resolution of a large housing finance company is going to be the key determinant of the amount financial creditors would realise this fiscal.

The agency also said lower realisations from resolution plans could also spill over to the next financial year as fresh insolvency proceedings have been suspended for one-year period.

New insolvency proceedings initiated in FY22 are unlikely to get resolved in the same fiscal, given the typical average time period seen for CIRPs to conclude with a resolution plan is quite high, it added.

While the time required for successfully concluding a CIRP would increase, creditors also need to provide additional time to bidders for due diligence.