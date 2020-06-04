Uday Kotak takes office as new president of Confederation of Indian Industry

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Veteran banker Uday Kotak, managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited has assumed office as the president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 2020-21, the chamber said Wednesday.Kotak takes over from Vikram Kirloskar, chairman and managing director of Kirloskar Systems Ltd and vice chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor.’

An MBA from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, Kotak, the president-designate for the last two years, was the Chairman of CII Economic Affairs Council, Financial Sector Development Council, among others. He was also was appointed as the non-executive chairman of the new IL&FS board to steer the company out of its financial crisis. He was also chairman of the Sebi panel on corporate governance.

Besides, the industry body also announced appointment of T V Narendran, CEO and managing director of Tata Steel Limited, as the president designate of CII for 2020-21. Narendran is an alumnus of IIM Calcutta and NIT Trichy. He was the co-chair of Mining & Metals Governors Council of the World Economic Forum.

Sanjiv Bajaj takes over as CII vice-president. Bajaj, who is the chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finserv Limited, was earlier the chairman of CII Western Region during 2019-20.