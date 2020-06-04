STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Uday Kotak takes office as new president of Confederation of Indian Industry

Sanjiv Bajaj takes over as CII vice-president. Bajaj, who is the chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finserv Limited, was earlier the chairman of CII Western Region during 2019-20.

Published: 04th June 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director Uday Kotak

Uday Kotak (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Veteran banker Uday Kotak, managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited has assumed office as the president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 2020-21, the chamber said Wednesday.Kotak takes over from Vikram Kirloskar, chairman and managing director of Kirloskar Systems Ltd and vice chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor.’        

An MBA from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, Kotak, the president-designate for the last two years, was the Chairman of CII Economic Affairs Council, Financial Sector Development Council, among others. He was also was appointed as the non-executive chairman of the new IL&FS board to steer the company out of its financial crisis. He was also chairman of the Sebi panel on corporate governance.

Besides, the industry body also announced appointment of T V Narendran, CEO and managing director of Tata Steel Limited, as the president designate of CII for 2020-21. Narendran is an alumnus of IIM Calcutta and NIT Trichy. He was the co-chair of Mining & Metals Governors Council of the World Economic Forum.

Sanjiv Bajaj takes over as CII vice-president. Bajaj, who is the chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finserv Limited, was earlier the chairman of CII Western Region during 2019-20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uday Kotak CII
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp