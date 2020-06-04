STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

'Work from home' trend may change location preference of home buyers

'The COVID-19 era presents a radically transformed real estate market, with preferences changing to accommodate new market realities,' it said.

Published: 04th June 2020 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Apartment

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As several companies adopt 'work from home' policy on a long term basis, housing preferences of working people in terms of location are set to change.

According to a report by Anarock Property Consultants, with work from home becoming a norm, prospective home buyers are likely to move to the peripheral areas of cities where they are likely to get a bigger home at affordable prices compared to the cities.

"The COVID-19 era presents a radically transformed real estate market, with preferences changing to accommodate new market realities. With work-from-home a viable option even after the lockdown, many future homebuyers will shift to the peripheral areas for bigger homes and a better lifestyle - at more affordable prices," it said.

The report said that the previous 'gold standard' of Indian housing a" "walk-to-work or "short drive to work" - the norm living in and around central corporate workplace hubs, may shed some of its popularity for the middle class. Central locations would retain their allure for high net worth individuals and aC-suite' level buyers who can afford larger spaces there.

"The work-from-home concept may become the next fulcrum for homebuying decisions,where the walk-to-work option had held the longest sway," says Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Property Consultants.

He added that with the rise of the work from home culture, many may now prefer to live in more spacious and cost-effective homes in less central areas.

While sufficient supply currently exists in most of the peripheries, this new demand will eventually also dictate fresh supply, Puri said, adding that bigger homes, affordable prices and more generous open spaces in the peripheral areas willdraw demand from tenants and buyers alike.

Data from Anarock Property Consultants showed that in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the average price for a standard 1,000 square feet property in areas within city limits is around Rs 1.85 crore, against Rs 55.35 lakh in the peripheral areas, a cost difference of 70 per cent.

The average monthly rent for a standard 2BHK home in areas within city limits is around Rs 45,800, against Rs 12,500 in the peripheries.

In the National Capital Region, the average price for a standard 1,000 square feet property in areas within city limits is around Rs 88.20 lakh, against Rs 37.50 lakh in the peripheral areas, a 57 per cent difference.

Average monthly rent for a standard 2BHK home in areas within city limits is around Rs 22,000, against Rs 9,500 in the peripheries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Work from home Home buyers Homes
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp