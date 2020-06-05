STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19 restrictions affected sales, created liquidity crunch: Lyka Labs 

The plant was running at 40 per cent of its capacity. 'There has been interruption in supply of raw material and packing material to the factory,' it added.

Published: 05th June 2020 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, medical staff

For representational purposes (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pharmaceutical firm Lyka Labs on Friday said the coronavirus-induced lockdown had an adverse impact on sales, created liquidity crunch and the company's performance continues to be affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

In a regulatory filing disclosing the impact of COVID-19, Lyka Labs said although the government allowed pharma firms to operate during the lockdown, presence of workers at its Ankleshwar factory, in Gujarat, was very low, as a result production has been badly affected.

The plant was running at 40 per cent of its capacity. "There has been interruption in supply of raw material and packing material to the factory," it added.

Lyka Labs further said "parties who have placed orders with the company have deferred the execution of orders, as a result, sales has been affected and created liquidity crunch." The company has to bear interest cost and fixed overheads by way of rent of the office premises and Research and development (R&D) center affecting liquidity position, it added.

The administrative office and R&D center of the company at Mumbai are partially operating at present after closing down initially during the lockdown. The performance of the company continues to be affected during lockdown, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pharmaceutical firm Lyka Labs COVID19 Coronavirus Lockdown
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp