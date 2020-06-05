STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Despite Covid-19 pain, Info Edge sets up $100 million fund to invest in start-ups

Business slowed down for its property booking platform, 99 acres, as well with growth slipping by 13 per cent.

Published: 05th June 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Dollar notes, FDI

For representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  INFO Edge India which has backed start-ups including Zomato and Policy Bazaar said that it has created a $100 million (Rs 700 crore) Venture Capital (VC) fund with a focus on investing in technology and innovation oriented startups.

“We believe there would be more opportunities to invest in certain strategic areas of our core operating business and other areas of expansion. This could include M&A activities and strategic stakes in certain areas of interest,” Info Edge said in a regulatory filing. At a time when investment activity is lying low due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Info Edge said that it has already disbursed Rs 150 crore by way of funding various start-ups including Dotpe Pvt Ltd (Rs 10.4 crore), Qyuki Digital Media (Rs 25.2 crore), Intellihealth Solutions Pvt Ltd (Rs 3.7 crore) and Fanbuff Esports India ( Rs 3.5 crore). 

The company said Rs 85 crore investments are at the sheet term stage. On the impact of Covid-19 on its other businesses, Info Edge said that the pandemic led to a decline in growth by 13 per cent for its recruitment vertical, Naukri and the decline in collections for Q4 FY20 stood at Rs 14 crore. 

Business slowed down for its property booking platform, 99 acres, as well with growth slipping by 13 per cent. 99acres had a decline of collection by Rs 18 crore year-on-year in Q4 FY20 YOY, Info Edge said. Business for its matrimonial site, however, grew sharply at 11 per cent in April amid the lockdown and there was a nominal decline in growth by six per cent in March. The company said that it is conserving cash, discretionary spends in this challenging business scenario.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
 INFO Edge Zomato Policy Bazaar
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp