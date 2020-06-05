STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Franklin Templeton MF says examining Gujarat HC order staying e-voting on winding up of 6 schemes

The fund house had offered two options to affected investors -- either monetisation of assets by trustees or hiring a third party to conduct the process.

Published: 05th June 2020 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Friday said it is examining the order passed by the High Court of Gujarat, which stayed the electronic voting process for winding up of the fund house's six debt schemes.

The e-voting window was scheduled to open on June 9 and close on June 11 and the unit holders' meeting through video conferencing was to be held on June 12.

The fund house had offered two options to affected investors -- either monetisation of assets by trustees or hiring a third party to conduct the process.

Apart from these offers, investors would also have an option to vote 'no' for either of the two proposals, but this will delay the monetisation of scheme assets.

The petition in the High Court of Gujarat was filed by investors alleging that winding up of the debt schemes by the fund house was illegal.

"Currently, we are examining the matter and will take appropriate steps as may be required," a Franklin Templeton MF spokesperson said on the stay order.

The fund house in April closed six of its debt funds, citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond markets.

These schemes were Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund.

Earlier, the Madras High Court had issued notices to Franklin Templeton MF and market regulator Sebi after a petition was filed by an investors group, Chennai Financial Markets Accountability (CFMA), to safeguard nearly Rs 28,000-crore investors' money stuck in six schemes shut down by the fund house.

The court took cognisance of the seriousness of the matter wherein the money of common public is at risk of getting wiped off and asked Sebi to file their reply, along with status report on the actions taken, according to the investors' group.

The investors' group had also said it is separately launching an online petition to bring together all affected investors and the same would be forwarded to the Prime Minister's Office as well as the US parent of the fund house and US markets regulator SEC.

Last month, Franklin Templeton MF said the winding up process will be delayed in the absence of authorisation from investors and further steps will be possible only after seeking a fresh approval from them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp