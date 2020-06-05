Global monthly production of Lifebuoy surges 56 times

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The global monthly production of Lifebuoy hand sanitiser has increased by 56 times while production of its liquid hand wash has surged by three times in last few months due to coronavirus. To meet the increased demand, the company is leveraging its infrastructure.

“Lifebuoy has responded to the pandemic by rapidly increasing production. We have prioritised production of hand wash, soap and hand sanitiser across Unilever’s factories, setting- up new factories and working with manufacturing partners,” Samir Singh, Global EVP, skin cleansing at Unilever, told this publication. Singh added that the company is also focussing on innovation and creating new products to meet the market needs in this changing times.

“We are always exploring opportunities to innovate to meet the needs and preferences of the people who buy our products,” he said. To enhance its reach, Lifebuoy has started a dedicated campaign through TV and digital channels to create awareness about the effectiveness of its product. Singh claimed that Lifebuoy is the world’s first soap brand to report that its liquid hand wash and sanitiser sold in Asia, Africa and the Middle East nations are over 99.9 per cent effective against Covid-19.

“We hope the lab results will provide additional reassurance in our product and reinforce the importance of good hand hygiene practices around the world, “ said Singh.