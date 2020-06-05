STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ola resumes services in Pune with safety measures

Along with Pune, Ola will also be offering its services across major cities such as Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Solapur, and Amravati.

Ola Cabs. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Ride-hailing major Ola on Friday said it has resumed its services in Pune with the necessary safety and precautionary measures.

Citizens across these cities will now be able to book both in-city and out-station trips (intra-state only) for their essential travel needs, the firm said in a release.

The release said that the firm has also introduced five layers of safety that include strictly adhering to steps that ensure the highest standards of safety and hygiene for every ride.

"This includes compulsory mask usage for driver-partners and passengers, deep sanitisation of cars before and after rides, amongst others.

A flexible cancellation policy has also been introduced that allows either the passenger or driver-partner to cancel the ride if they feel the other party is not following the rules or not wearing a mask," the release stated.

Ola has mandated all vehicles on the platform to follow hygiene and safety standards that will include the cars being cleaned and sanitised before every ride.

Dedicated fumigation centres will also be set up across Pune and other cities in Maharashtra to fumigate vehicles and screen driver-health every 48 hours.

Anand Subramanian, spokesperson for Ola, said that as per the latest guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government, driver-partners operating three and four-wheelers will be able to serve the mobility needs of Punekars through the Ola platform.

"We are thankful to the Maharashtra state government for bringing relief to thousands of auto-rickshaw, kaali-peeli and cab driver-partners whose livelihoods have depended on mobility," he said.

Complying with state government regulations, Ola cabs will operate with one driver and two passengers in cabs and auto-rickshaws.

