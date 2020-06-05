STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reliance Industries shares hit 52-week high after Abu Dhabi's Mubadala deal

On BSE, the heavyweight stock jumped 2.38 per cent to Rs 1,617.70 -- its 52-week high. It surged 2.41 per cent to its one-year high of Rs 1,618 on NSE.

Published: 05th June 2020 12:12 PM

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File photo| Bloomberg)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Reliance Industries on Friday gained over 2 per cent to hit their one-year high level after the company announced sale of 1.85 per cent stake in its digital unit, Jio Platforms, to Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala.

Earlier in the day, Reliance Industries announced the sale of 1.85 per cent stake in its digital unit to Mubadala for Rs 9,093.60 crore, the sixth deal in as many weeks that will inject a combined Rs 87,655.35 crore in the oil-to-telecom conglomerate to help it pare debt.

"Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) will invest Rs 9,093.60 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore," the company said in a statement.

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 87,655.35 crore from leading global technology and growth investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR and Mubadala in less than six weeks.

Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, is a next-generation technology company.

