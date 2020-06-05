STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

US development bank makes massive investment in Indian firms

The board approved up to $20 million in equity will help 'FreshToHome' deliver high-quality, affordable fish, meat, and produce to homes across India.

Published: 05th June 2020 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Dollar notes, FDI

For representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: America's development bank DFC has approved millions of dollars of investment that will strengthen food security and energy sector in India to fight the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement issued by the US embassy in New Delhi said that the US International Development Finance Corporation (USIDFC) has approved $1 billion of investments that will advance development in many other countries across the globe.

In India, the USIDFC is investing to strengthen food and energy security, empower smallholder dairy farmers and innovate the dairy industry, generate solar power, scale up high-impact businesses and increase access to education.

"These projects will uplift some of the most underserved communities around the world," USIDFC chief executive officer Adam Boehler said. "The impact of these projects will be particularly meaningful as the world continues to fight the health and economic fallout of the pandemic," he added.

The board approved up to $20 million in equity will help 'FreshToHome' deliver high-quality, affordable fish, meat, and produce to homes across India.

In addition to strengthening food security, the project will support more than 1,500 farmers and fishermen throughout the country, where 70 per cent of rural households depend primarily on agriculture for their livelihood.

USIDFC also approved up to $371,000 in technical assistance to support Milk Mantra, which sources milk from more than 60,000 smallholder farmers -- many of whom are women -- to produce and sell dairy products in eastern India. A $10 million loan already approved by USIDFC to Milk Mantra, a dairy company committed to ethical sourcing from smallholder farmers, will help it expand its operations in eastern India.

The technical assistance is intended to enhance the impact of an approved DFC loan to the project by sharing the costs of services, including farmer training, cattle health services, and a digital financial services program designed to empower women farmers.

A $2.7 million loan guaranty to Stellapps Technologies will advance innovative solutions that streamline the dairy value chain in India.

The statement said an up to $30 million investment in South Asia Growth Fund II will support businesses in the energy, water, and food sectors across India. The fund aims to promote sustainable access to and the efficient use of these resources, which remain scarce in many regions of India.

A $142 million loan has been approved for ReNew Power to develop, construct, and operate a 300-megawatt solar power plant in Rajasthan. Another $50 million loan to Sitara Solar Energy Private Ltd. has been approved to build and operate a 100-megawatt solar power plant in Rajasthan.

A $27.3 million loan has been given to Paryapt Solar Energy Private Ltd. to build and operate a 50-megawatt solar power plant in Gujarat.

The statement said a $50 million loan has been granted to Northern Arc Capital which will help it extend loans to businesses that expand access to water, sanitation, and food or advance women's economic empowerment in India.

A $14.6 million loan guaranty to World Business Capital has been given to support the expansion of Avanse Financial Services' student loan program in India.

USIDFC, America's development bank, partners with the private sector to finance solutions to the most critical challenges facing the developing world. The investments mark one of the largest tranches approved by the board of directors during a meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US development bank DFC Indian development
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp