Maruti Suzuki sells over 1,00,000 units after CNG shift

During the Auto Expo held in February, MSIL had said that it would offer a host of options for customers across CNG, hybrid and electric cars.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India (File Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), India’s largest carmaker, announced on Friday that it has achieved its highest ever sales of eco-friendly CNG-powered cars in fiscal year 2019-20--selling 106,443 factory-fitted CNG vehicles across India.

According to the firm, it has witnessed a 15.5 per cent CAGR increase in its CNG sales over the past five years. Going ahead, MSIL is expected to increase its thrust on CNG-powered vehicles since it has stopped selling diesel-powered vehicles and has no plans to launch electric vehicles in the near future.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki, said, “The government is working to rapidly increase CNG fuel pumps network in the country. There has been a phenomenal growth in number of CNG stations in last six years with over 50 per cent of growth coming in the last year alone. With the government’s clear focus, spread of CNG stations is set to increase significantly.”

Maruti Suzuki currently offers its customers several options of factory-fitted CNG-powered cars including Alto, WagonR, Eeco, Tour S, Ertiga and Super Carry.  MSIL aims to sell the next set of a million green vehicles at a much faster pace. This ‘Mission Green Million’ will play a critical role in democratising green cars, the firm said. During the Auto Expo held in February, MSIL had said that it would offer a host of options for customers across CNG, hybrid and electric cars.

