Centre mandates for BS-VI compliant vehicles to display green sticker

Under the high security registration plates, a chromium-based hologram is applied by hot stamping on the top left corner of the number plates both at the front and back besides laser-branding.

Cars

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has mandated a one cm green sticker, providing registration details, in all BS-VI compliant motor vehicles.

The order will come into force from October 1, 2020. "...Vehicles complying with BS-VI emission norms shall have 1 cm green strip at the top in the third registration plate," as per a notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The order was issued amending the Motor Vehicles (High Security Registration Plates) order, 2018. Earlier, the government has said that from April 1, 2019, all motor vehicles will be fitted with tamper-proof, high security registration plates (HSRP).

This HSRP or third number plate will be fitted on the inside of the windshield of each new manufactured vehicle by the manufacturers.

Under the HSRP, a chromium-based hologram is applied by hot stamping on the top left corner of the number plates both at the front and back besides laser-branding of a permanent identification number with a minimum of 10 digits into the reflective sheeting on the bottom left of the registration plate.

The third number plate will also have colour coding for the fuel used in the vehicle. The colour coding is done in order to detect polluting vehicles from the non-polluting ones.

A Road Transport and Highways Ministry official said it has been brought-forth that the BS-VI emission standards, which have been mandated from April 1, 2020, provide for strict emission norms, and requests were to made to have distinct identification for such vehicles as is being made in other countries.

"Accordingly, a feature in form of a unique strip of green colour of 1 cm wide on top of the existing third registration sticker for the purpose of BS-VI vehicles of any fuel type i.e.-- for petrol or CNG, which have a light blue colour sticker and a diesel vehicle which is of orange colour sticker -- will have a green strip of 1 CM on top has been mandated," he said.

