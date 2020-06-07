STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Jio raises Rs 5,683.5 crore from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority in eighth deal within seven weeks

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 97,885. 65 crore from leading global investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic and KKR.

Published: 07th June 2020 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries on Sunday said it sold 1.16 per cent stake in its digital unit to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for Rs 5,683.50 crore, taking the cumulative fund raising to Rs 97,885.65 crore that will help pare debt at the oil-to-telecom conglomerate.

"This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. ADIA's investment will translate into a 1.16 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis," the company said in a statement.

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 97,885. 65 crore from leading global investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala and ADIA in less than seven weeks.

The AIDA deal comes within days of Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co picking up 1.85 per cent in Jio Platforms for Rs 9,093.60 crore on June 5. On that day, private equity fund Silver Lake invested another Rs 4,546.8 crore for additional 0.93 per cent stake in Jio Platforms.

ALSO READ| Reliance Jio offers one-year complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to prepaid users

With these investment, Reliance has sold all of the targeted 21 per cent equity in Jio Platforms ahead of a potential IPO. Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, is a next-generation technology company.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, with 388 million mobile subscribers, will continue to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms. The deals follows Facebook picking up a 9.99 per cent stake in the firm that houses India's youngest but largest telecom firm on April 22 for Rs 43,574 crore.

Within days of that deal, Silver Lake - the world's largest tech investor - bought a 1.15 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 5,665.75 crore on May 4. On May 8, US-based Vista Equity Partners bought 2.32 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore.

On May 17, global equity firm General Atlantic picked up 1.34 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 6,598.38 crore. This was followed by US private equity giant KKR buying 2.32 per cent for Rs 11,367 crore. On June 5, Silver Lake made an additional investment to take its stake to 2.08 per cent.

Established in 1976, ADIA is a globally-diversified investment institution that prudently invests funds on behalf of the Government of Abu Dhabi through a strategy focused on long-term value creation. It manages a global investment portfolio that is diversified across more than two dozen asset classes and sub-categories.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said, "I am delighted that ADIA, with its track record of more than four decades of successful long-term value investing across the world, is partnering with Jio Platforms in its mission to take India to digital leadership and generate inclusive growth opportunities. This investment is a strong endorsement of our strategy and India's potential."

The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals. "Jio Platforms is at the forefront of India's digital revolution, poised to benefit from major socio-economic developments and the transformative effects of technology on the way people live and work. The rapid growth of the business, which has established itself as a market leader in just four years, has been built on a strong track record of strategic execution. Our investment in Jio is a further demonstration of ADIA's ability to draw on deep regional and sector expertise to invest globally in market leading companies and alongside proven partners," Hamad Shahwan Aldhaheri, Executive Director of the Private Equities Department at ADIA, said.

Morgan Stanley acted as financial advisor to Reliance Industries and AZB & Partners, and Davis Polk & Wardwell acted as legal counsel. Ambani, 63, chairman and managing director of Reliance, had in August last year set a target of March 2021, to make his conglomerate net debt-free.

But thanks to the Facebook deal, a Rs 53,125 crore rights issue, private equity investments, and more stake sale to companies such as Saudi Aramco, the target is likely to be achieved by December. At the end of March quarter, Reliance had an outstanding debt of Rs 3,36,294 crore and cash in hand of Rs 1,75,259 crore.

After adjusting cash, the net debt came to Rs 1,61,035 crore. Of the outstanding debt, Rs 2,62,000 crore is on Reliance books and Rs 23,000 crore is with Jio.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Reliance Industries Reliance jio Jio stake sale Jio shares
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp