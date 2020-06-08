STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mobile revenues, realisation per user in India may double by FY25: Jefferies

The report, issued last week, further said that the Indian telecom sector has entered a phase of tariff discipline which is likely to sustain.

Published: 08th June 2020 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mobile revenues and realisation per user in India could double between financial years 2020 and 2025, and the telecom sector has entered a phase of "tariff discipline" that is likely to sustain, according to a recent note by Jefferies.

A comparison of mobile ARPUs (average revenue per users) of over 25 countries shows that India's mobile revenues-to-GDP ratio at 0.7 per cent is among the lowest versus countries with similar per-capita GDP, implying scope for a rise in ARPU.

"A comparative analysis of over 25 markets indicates that mobile revenues/ARPUs in India could double over FY20-25 to USD 38 billion," it said.

With tariff discipline sustaining, Jefferies said ARPU could rise 3-5 per cent annually even beyond 2024-25, in line with trends across fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products and two-wheelers over the past decade.

"Our analysis also shows that countries with low competition have higher mobile revenue/GDP ratios. For example, Philippines, a duopoly historically, has mobile revenue/GDP ratio of 1.2-1.7 per cent versus Indonesia, a five-player market, where this ratio has been lower at 0.6-0.8 per cent," it said.

India could see doubling of sector revenues from an estimated USD 19 billion in 2019-20 to USD 38 billion in 2024-25, it said.

The report, issued last week, further said that the Indian telecom sector has entered a phase of tariff discipline which is likely to sustain.

This is because competition is at the lowest it has ever been, "the market being a virtual duopoly", it said.

"Secondly, Reliance Jio is now the market leader with 35 per cent revenue market share and continues to gain subscribers at an encouraging pace.

Thirdly, Vodafone Idea is unlikely to be a potential price disruptor, given that it already faces cashflow pressures driven by USD 16 billion debt and USD 7 billion AGR (adjusted gross revenue) liabilities," it said.

The note said that even after the high growth phase, ARPUs in India can rise further by 3-5 per cent beyond 2024-25 as pricing discipline sustains.

"This is in line with the hikes seen across FMCG products and two-wheelers over the past decade.

Furthermore, the robust 24 million gross subscriber additions reported by both Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio in 4QFY20 (fourth quarter of 2019-20) after the tariff hikes in December 2019 also indicates that the market is willing to accept tariff hikes," it added.

The Jefferies note on Bharti Airtel said the company is the key beneficiary of the rising tariffs and ongoing consolidation in the Indian telecom space.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mobile GDP Telecom sector
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp