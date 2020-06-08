STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TCG Lifesciences releases full annual bonus to employees, plans to hire more

"We have released 100 per cent annual bonus to all our 1,500 employees working in the manufacturing unit in Hyderabad and R&D centre in Kolkata," the official said.

Published: 08th June 2020 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOLKATA: TCG Lifesciences, a leading contract research and manufacturing services company, plans to increase its workforce by 15 per cent in the current fiscal and has released full annual bonus to its employees to boost their morale in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, an official said on Monday.

The company, promoted by Purnendu Chatterjee Group, has also started the process of the annual performance appraisal for its staffers, he said.

"We have released 100 per cent annual bonus to all our 1,500 employees working in the manufacturing unit in Hyderabad and R&D centre in Kolkata," the official said.

The hiring process has also started, he said. The company, engaged in the area of drug discovery, has divided the workforce and the work hours into three shifts, complying with all government guidelines and health safety measures, he said.

"We have been swimming against the tide," he said, adding that there has not been a single job cut so far.

"The COVID-19 outbreak has caused havoc not only by its death toll but also shattered the economy in the short term. We were faced with a scenario to completely shut down operations when the lockdown was imposed.

"However, with the support of our board, leadership team and our loyal and committed employees, we were willing to take the risk to continue operations," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TCG COVID 19 TCG Lifesciences
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp