STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Voltas mulls setting up new manufacturing unit in South India

The company, is now exploring to have a new manufacturing hub in South as the company believes domestic manufacturing will play an important role going ahead.

Published: 08th June 2020 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Industrial area, Air pollution, Factory, Manufacturing plant

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Voltas Ltd, a Tata Group company and leading air-conditioner manufacturer, is considering to set up a new manufacturing plant in South India as part of its expansion plans, said a top company official.

The company, which has plants at Waghodia (Gujarat), Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) and Sanand (Gujarat), is now exploring to have a new manufacturing hub in South as the company believes domestic manufacturing will play an important role going ahead.

"The country is becoming self reliant and we are expanding our manufacturing capacity. We are exploring to have a new hub of manufacturing in Southern India as we have factories in North and West India at Pantnagar and Sanand for Voltas Beko," Voltas Managing Director & CEO Pradeep Bakshi told PTI.

He further said the company is looking for a new unit for the air conditioner segment and commercial refrigeration segment in the South.

"We are trying to explore all the possibilities and gearing up, so that we remain meaningful, closer to our consumer and able to provide the best products and service," he added.

Commenting on the air-conditioning industry, Bakshi said he expects it to "de-grow by almost 30 per cent" this year, due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, which disrupted sales during the peak summer season starting from March.

He, however, said the company is still "hopeful" about sales and expects the market to pick up in the remaining four weeks of the summer season largely due to late arrival of summer and projections of a longer and harsher summer by the the India Meteorological Department.

On Voltas' business during the lockdown, Bakshi said, "while the consumer durables business slowed down, the projects division that accounts for nearly 45 per cent of our turnover, was in operation at most of the customer sites that cater to essential services."

Voltas is operating across 260 customer sites in India to support infrastructure like hospitals and pharmaceutical companies.

Moreover, its international projects business across Middle East and Singapore have remained operational throughout this period.

"M&CE (Mining and construction equipment) - has remained operational in some sites in India and fully operational in a larger coal mining project in Mozambique, he said.

Last month, Voltas had reported 12.52 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 159.50 crore in the March quarter. Its income was up 1.41 per cent to Rs 2,150.09 crore.

Voltas, which has witnessed gains in the online sales, expects this channel to be more relevant in the post-COVID-19 times.

Besides, the company also expects demand for kitchen and home appliances products which includes dishwashers, dryers, microwave ovens, to go up in the post COVID-19 scenario.

The Tata group firm operates in the segment through Voltas Beko, a 50:50 JV with Turkish firm Arcelik.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Voltas Tata Group COVID 19 Coronavirus Lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp