STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

We paused to save lives, now we need to start again to save livelihoods: Sajjan Jindal

He further said India as a country needs to get back to its full capacity at the soonest to be the successful economy that it aims to be.

Published: 08th June 2020 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Industrialist Sajjan Jindal on Monday pitched for restarting the economy and said that saving lives is as important as saving livelihoods.

"The COVID-19 crisis brought the world to a stop! We paused to save lives but now we need to start again to save livelihoods," the Chairman of diversified JSW Group said in a statement.

He further said the economic implications of the lockdown can be severe and opening of business activities is crucial for India to achieve its aim of becoming a successful economy.

"Global economies are opening up. Staying at home till a cure is found will make the loss of livelihoods as severe as the loss of lives in India," he said adding "the slower we are to re-start, the more we lose against countries out of lockdown. We can't lose any more time".

He further said India as a country needs to get back to its full capacity at the soonest to be the successful economy that it aims to be.

"Europe opened up. People in Spain, France, Amsterdam and Germany have accepted a new normal and have started living again. Restaurants, Shopping complexes, public transport have all sprung back into action. That's how you save the economy! Not by staying indoors!, he said. The government has announced a phased exit from the over-two-months-long nationwide lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sajjan Jindal JSW COVID19 Coronavirus Lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp