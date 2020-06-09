STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

EPFO settles 36.02 lakh claims worth Rs 11,540 crore in April-May

Approximately 24 per cent of claims were made by the members with wages falling in the slab of Rs 15,000-50,000, it added.

Published: 09th June 2020 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

EPFO office

Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Retirement fund body EPFO has settled 36.02 lakh claims and disbursed Rs 11,540 crore to its members during lockdown in the last two months.

"To enhance the ease of living experience of its members during the challenging times of COVID-19 lockdown, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). has left no stone unturned in ensuring timely and effective delivery of services to its members," a labour ministry statement said.

Despite the lockdown restrictions, EPFO settled a staggering 36.02 lakh claims thereby disbursing Rs 11,540 crore to its members during April and May, it said.

Out of this, 15.54 lakh claims, which saw disbursement of Rs 4,580 crore to claimants, were related to the recently introduced COVID-19 advance under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), it said.

The COVID-19 advance has been a great help to EPFO members during these difficult times, especially for the members with monthly wages of less than Rs 15,000.

"Receiving the COVID-19 advance to the extent of basic wages and DA (dearness allowance) for three months or up to 75 per cent of the amount standing to member's credit in the EPF account, whichever is less, has provided timely relief to many workers, preventing them from falling into indebtedness," it said.

A look at the data pointed out that more than 74 per cent of total claimants during the lockdown were those who had monthly wages of less than Rs 15,000.

The high income category with wages more than Rs 50,000 accounted for a mere 2 per cent of the claimants.

Approximately 24 per cent of claims were made by the members with wages falling in the slab of Rs 15,000-50,000, it added.

Respecting the social distancing norms at workplace, EPFO worked with less than 50 per cent staff during the lockdown.

Notwithstanding the shortage of manpower, EPFO significantly brought down the claim settlement period from around 10 days to roughly 3 days for COVID-19 advances.

Moreover, against 33.75 lakh claims settled in April-May 2019, a total of 36.02 lakh claims were settled in April-May this year with less than 50 per cent staff being able to attend work, which is more than 100 per cent increase in productivity of workforce.

Apart from commitment of staff, use of artificial intelligence played a big role in achieving new benchmarks in claim settlement.

As EPFO offices operated with skeletal staff, an out of the box innovation was needed to meet the expectations of its members.

Turning adversity into advantage, EPFO launched its first fully automatic claim settlement system in a record time of just five days.

Almost 54 per cent of the COVID-19 claims are now being settled through the auto mode. This system is expected to drastically cut down claim settlement time for EPFO in future, it added.

With automation and dedicated workforce, EPFO is settling more than 80,000 claims every working day amounting to about Rs 270 crore, ensuring social security support for its members in times of crisis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
EPFO Retirement fund
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp