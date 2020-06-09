Gold jumps Rs 402; silver too zooms Rs 893

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold jumped Rs 402 to Rs 47,235 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday helped by rise in the international prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 46,833 per 10 gram. Silver also witnessed rise in demand as it gained Rs 893 to Rs 49,344 per kg against Monday's close of Rs 48,451 per KG.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,705 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 17.63 per ounce.