STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Paytm Payments Bank FY20 net profit up 55 per cent at Rs 29.8 crore

The bank said its annual revenue also showed a sharp increase and crossed Rs 2,100 crore mark in FY20 from Rs 1,668 crore in the previous fiscal.

Published: 09th June 2020 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Paytm

Paytm (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) on Tuesday said its net profit in fiscal year 2019-20 grew to Rs 29.8 crore from Rs 19.2 crore in the previous fiscal, translating into a growth of over 55 per cent.

The bank said its annual revenue also showed a sharp increase and crossed Rs 2,100 crore mark in FY20 from Rs 1,668 crore in the previous fiscal.

The bank attributed the growth to "higher customer acquisition in smaller cities and towns".

"We have continued to lead digital banking in India and have constantly improved upon our own benchmark for performance. In FY20, we have registered growth across all parameters, including the number of account holders, saving account deposits, fixed deposits and transactions," PPBL MD and CEO Satish Kumar Gupta said.

The focus remains on launching innovative products and services to accelerate financial inclusion in the country, he added.

"The bank has facilitated more than 485 crore transactions worth Rs 4.6 lakh crore. Domestic money transfers have accounted for about Rs 29,000 crore, which is significant growth from last fiscal year," the bank said in a statement.

The base of current and savings account holders increased to over 58 million, helping the bank double its deposits in savings accounts to over Rs 1,000 crore compared to last year, it added.

PPBL also said it will launch cheque book facility for all account holders, and customers can order cheque books through their app.

They would need to upload their signature and supporting documents on the 'Cheque Book' section, select the variant (10 or 25 leaves) and submit their request after payment.

Once requested, the cheque book would be delivered at the KYC address within 7-10 working days. Bank customers will also be able to track the status of issued cheques on their app.

In FY20, PPBL had over 5.8 crore digital debit card holders, it said. Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma holds 51 per cent share in PPBL, while the rest is held by One97 Communications.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Paytm Payments
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp