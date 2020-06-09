STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex opens over 100 points higher, turns choppy on profit-booking

The gains were, however, capped as profit-booking at higher levels restrained benchmarks from strengthening further, traders said.

Published: 09th June 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, Bombay Stock Exchange, NSE, Nifty

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 100 points in early trade on Tuesday on optimism over reopening of the economy and unabated foreign fund inflows.

The gains were, however, capped as profit-booking at higher levels restrained benchmarks from strengthening further, traders said.

After opening at 34,520.79, the 30-share index turned choppy.It was trading 59.04 points, or 0.17 per cent, lower at 34,311.54. Similarly, NSE Nifty slipped 17.55 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 10,149.90.

HDFC Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, falling around 2 per cent, followed by M&M, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and ITC were among the gainers. In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 83.34 points, or 0.24 per cent, higher at 34,370.58, and the broader Nifty closed 25.30 points, or 0.25 per cent, up at 10,167.45.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 813.27 crore in the capital market on Monday, provisional exchange data showed.

According to analysts, market opened with a positive bias due to fresh fund inflows through foreign direct investment (FDI) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and a general optimism emanating from the benefits of the reversal of the lockdown.

On the global front, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains, while those in Seoul and Tokyo were in the red.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a positive note in overnight trade. International oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.91 per cent to USD 41.17 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Nifty
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp