STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex tanks 414 points; financial stocks tumble

ICICI Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, falling around 3 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank.

Published: 09th June 2020 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark Sensex plunged 414 points on Tuesday, dragged by heavy losses in heavyweights HDFC Bank, RIL and ICICI Bank as investors fretted over the rising number of COVID cases in the country.

After opening on a positive note, the 30-share index reversed all early gains to settle 413.89 points, or 1.20 per cent, lower at 33,956.69. In a similar movement, the NSE Nifty declined 120.80 points, or 1.19 per cent, to 10,046.65.

ICICI Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, falling around 3 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, M&M and HDFC were among the gainers.

According to analysts, domestic market succumbed to profit-booking at higher levels as concerns over rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country outweighed the optimism over reopening of the economy.

The number of infections in India spiked to 2,66,598, while the death toll rose to 7,466 and, according to the health ministry.

The number of cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed 71.19 lakh and the death toll has topped 4.06 lakh. In contrast to the Indian equities market, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul bourses ended with gains.

Japan settled in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with significant losses in early deals. International oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.69 per cent to USD 40.11 per barrel. On the currency front, the rupee closed 6 paise lower at 75.61 against the US dollar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Stocks Nifty
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp