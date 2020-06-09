STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Smartphone sales in India to fall 21.6 per cent amid coronavirus pandemic

In terms of actual decrease compared to 2019, it will be 12.5 per cent down from 2020 sales of 145 million smartphones, according to market research firm techARC.

Published: 09th June 2020 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Mobile

For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Owing to the Covid-19 lockdowns impacting both supply and demand, India will sell nearly 127 million smartphones this year against the earlier projection of 162 million units which is a 21.6 per cent decrease from sale forecast at the beginning of the year, a new report said on Tuesday.

In terms of actual decrease compared to 2019, it will be 12.5 per cent down from 2020 sales of 145 million smartphones, according to market research firm techARC.

"The worst period for the smartphone industry in India seems to be over as both the production and sale fulfilment has started. Smartphone brands will endeavour to stay on track, which means there will be less focus on experiments and more on relevancy for the consumers," said Faisal Kawoosa, Founder & Chief Analyst, techARC.

The basic and mid-price segments (Rs 5,001–Rs 25,000) will make over 92 per cent of the total sales.

The entry-level segment (upto Rs 5,000) will continue to witness decline while the premium segment (Rs 50,000 and above) will be least impacted as the propensity to spend will still remain high in that segment, the report said.

"Every user would aim to save as much as possible owing to uncertainties around. There will be some shift of demand from upper price segments to lower ones due to this," said Kawoosa.

Since the emergence of Covid-19 situation, main original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have quickly responded to the changing market dynamics.

The agility in brands is becoming their strength and shall play a vital role in their business continuity going forward, the report mentioned.

techARC expects mild impact on the market shares of top five smartphone brands. "Smaller brands will bear the brunt the most. The niche players would also be impacted although mildly," said Kawoosa.

For the brands, the only strategy to sustain revenues is to diversify into other categories like "essential electronics", "pandemic electronics" and "safety electronics", among others.

Brands have recently introduced hyper-local O2O (online to offline) medium where demand is aggregated online and fulfilled through offline retail network in the catchment area of a potential customer.

"This could pick up well and contribute 5-7 per cent of the total sales in coming months as the sales can be fulfilled in less than a day," the report said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Smartphone sales Mobile phone
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp