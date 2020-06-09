STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Toyota Kirloskar launches flexible EMI for car purchase, servicing

Under the payment option, customers can own a Toyota vehicle or service it with flexible options to convert the payment into EMI of 3/6/9 months and so on.

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday launched a new payment option scheme which allows customers to convert payment for purchasing car and servicing into EMI of nine months or more at lower interest rates.

The flexible EMI option is aimed at assisting customers in realising their car buying aspirations and in upkeeping the car maintenance, the company said in a release.

Along with the payment scheme, TKM also announced launch of 'Toyota Official WhatsApp' communication for seamless interface with customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the payment option, customers can own a Toyota vehicle or service it with flexible options to convert the payment into EMI of 3/6/9 months and so on.

The payment scheme comes with attractive benefits like low rate of interest and in some cases 100 per cent processing fee waiver, it said.

The 'Toyota Official WhatsApp' service now allows customers and the general public to reach Toyota for any enquiries or feedback, by giving a missed call or SMS 'Hi' to 83676 83676, the company said.

Through this facility, customers can get details about new car purchases, buy or sell or exchange existing vehicles, book service appointments, request for breakdown services or even provide feedback on services, it added.

Naveen Soni, senior vice president for sales and services at TKM said, "We have curated special convenience initiatives that will ease the vehicle owning process. Our new EMI schemes will provide easy, flexible and convenient payment options ensuring the best buying and servicing experience for our customers."

"We are also happy to announce the launch of  'Official WhatsApp channel', one of the most preferred modes of communication by all of us due to its ease of usage, which will create a seamless and omni channel customer experience, he added.

