About 90 per cent of retail network resumes operations: Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield said its facilities, offices and stores across India had remained closed in compliance with government guidelines between March 22 and May 5, 2020.

The Royal Enfield Bullet bike. (Photo | Official website))

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday said 90 per cent of its retail network across India has reopened and resumed operations.

As of Wednesday, more than 850 stores and 425 studio stores across India are operational for sales and service, the company said in a statement.

"While most of these stores are completely operational, the stores in certain cities are functioning partially or on alternate days as advised by local authority guidelines," it added.

Royal Enfield said its facilities, offices and stores across India had remained closed in compliance with government guidelines between March 22 and May 5, 2020.

Since May 6, it has gradually restarted its commercial and manufacturing operations in a phased manner.

The company further said it has rolled out a slew of initiatives that offer contactless purchase and service experience.

Through several digital and online conveniences and 'At-your-doorstep' services, Royal Enfield aims to provide customers with a seamless and hassle-free purchase and ownership journey.

Commenting on the measures Royal Enfield Chief Commercial Officer Lalit Malik said: "Our focus is to bring more value and engagement to our customers across all levels of brand interaction to create an involved purchase and ownership experience that is seamless and hassle-free."

These initiatives will ensure the safety of our customers and give them more options to be connected with the brand, without compromising on the ownership experience, he added.

Customers can also book Royal Enfield motorcycles online now with the option for a home test ride.

Once the booking is done a customer needs to connect with the closest local dealer and complete payment formalities through e-payment options and the motorcycle can be home delivered, the statement said.

The company said it has also deployed 'Service on Wheels' - a fleet of mobile service-ready motorcycles to undertake almost 90 per cent of all typical service and repair requirements at the doorstep of a customer.

