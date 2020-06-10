STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Auto industry to record steepest fall in last two decades in FY21

The pandemic has only made the situation worst for the industry as a two month lockdown disrupted supply chain and prevented buyers from making big ticket purchases.

NEW DELHI: After registering zero sales in April due to lockdown and miniscule sales in May, auto sales is likely to decline 22-25 per cent in FY21, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said on Tuesday. The decline would be the steepest in the last two decades and much higher than that recorded during the global recession in FY08-09. The slump is likely to push industry volumes to the FY11-12 levels.

The rating agency said that monthly sales volume may not return to the pre-COVID levels before mid-FY22. After that, volumes could increase by a high-single to a low double-digit rate in FY22, on account of a pent-up demand. However, it is subject to an improvement in industrial production activities, favourable regulatory changes, increase in consumption levels and a macro economic recovery.

Notably, India’s auto industry is on a declining spree for over two years because of multiple reasons, mainly gradual fall in economic activity and rising prices of automobiles. The pandemic has only made the situation worst for the industry as a two month lockdown disrupted supply chain and prevented buyers from making big ticket purchases.

Ind-Ra expects two-wheeler (2W) segment to rebound faster, followed by passenger vehicles (PVs), while the decline in medium & heave commercial vehicles (MHCV) is likely to be the steepest. The agency
expects 2W sales to decline by 20-22 per cent, PV by 22-26 per cent, LCV by 26-30 per cent while MHCV by 35-45 per cent year-on-year in FY21.

Preference for personal mobility compared to shared mobility or public transport, would be beneficial for 2Ws and PVs, though under PVs the demand is likely to split between an entry-level PV and used vehicles, it said. The rural sector may drive sales growth in 2Ws and tractors. Ind-Ra expects the decline in tractors’ sales volume is likely to be limited at 10-12 per cent in FY21.

