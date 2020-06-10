STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru airport to introduce ACS to streamline air logistics

The implementation of ACS will eliminate paperwork, enable faster processing of transactions, reducing duplication of information and streamline processes.

Published: 10th June 2020

Passengers at the Kempegowda International Airport (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said on Wednesday it is set to introduce the Air Cargo Community System (ACS), to streamline air logistics.

BIAL said in a statement it has signed an e-agreement with Kale Logistics Solutions, an IT solution provider focused on the logistics and airports industry, to develop the ACS platform.

ACS is a digital platform that brings together all cargo stakeholders including Customs, customs brokers, shippers, airlines, trucking companies, ground & cargo handlers and freight forwarders under one roof, facilitating seamless movement of goods and data across the logistics ecosystem, it said.

Owing to multiple stakeholders involved in cargo operations, each shipment, on an average, requires over 30 types of documents in multiple copies, resulting in significant duplication of documentation.

It also leads to increased dwell time and supply chain disruption.

"The implementation of ACS will eliminate paperwork at BLR airport (Kempegowda International Airport), enable faster processing of transactions, reducing duplication of information and streamline processes, making information available prior to cargo reaching the airport," the statement added.

"At BIAL, our vision is to make Bangalore airport a cargo hub, equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge technology to deliver efficient operations.

"As part of our digital transformation efforts, together with our cargo community, we are excited to implement a data-sharing platform," said Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Strategy & Development Officer, BIAL.

Kale Logistics ACS is developed on the principle of enabling a cohesive ecosystem of partnership and driving efficiency in air cargo operations with the highest level of data accuracy, security and compliance, said Amar More, Chief Executive Officer at Kale Logistics Solutions.

"Kale's ACS for BIAL is a next-gen community platform, which will enable collaboration between stakeholders in the supply chain to launch new services and deliver superior customer experiences," More said.

 

