Confidence needs a comeback to fix the ongoing worst economic crisis

NEW DELHI: Fixing what is already the worst economic crisis to have befallen the country since Independence will require many things, but at the top of that list is a recovery in demand. This, as a panel of industry heavy-weights described on Tuesday, will depend on a much-needed return of confidence across all sectors and stakeholders.

The panel discussion was organised by The New Indian Express Group and the Confederation of Indian Industry. Moderated by TNIE Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla, the panel comprised of Naushad Forbes, Co-chairman, Forbes Marshall; Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv; Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, CMD, Biocon Ltd; R Dinesh, Joint Managing Director, TV Sundram Iyengar & Sons; Shankar Acharya, Honorary Professor, Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations; Shobana Kamineni, executive vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise; and Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company Ltd.

Kamineni warned that things are only going to get worse over the next two months, and agile decision-making would be crucial in what is likely to be a hard fight. “The good thing,” she added, “is that our arsenal (of treatment protocols) is getting stronger… this will help and so will our young population”.

While the Centre’s package has dealt with key sectors like MSMEs and NBFCs, much more has been left undone, pointed out Forbes. “There hasn’t been anything for wider enterprises… I think that’s probably why you’re not yet seeing a very strong response to the package so far,” he said.

The agricultural reforms, however, were very welcome and such sweeping reforms were needed across the board, he added. Wage guarantees to enterprises, broad spectrum cash transfers, the government settling its dues and large scale public infra-investment would also boost the much-needed demand, he said.

Acharya, for his part, noted that people are still “very uncertain” about the final bill. However, with the worst behind us in the month of April, a lot would depend on sticking to the Unlock plan and getting economic activity chugging along.

“The most powerful method of ensuring that output and employment continues to rebound is just making sure we have the courage and the determination to keep unlocking going forward,” he said, “backtracking on that could lead to far more serious problems”.

Bajaj, for his part, pointed out: “We need to rebuild confidence… We should continue to follow all the safety protocols, but we have to give confidence to people that they can carefully step out,” he said, adding that if the government could support household income for a few months for the most affected and vulnerable, confidence and demand could be rebuilt. Coupled with fixing disrupted supply chains, these would kickstart investment, he said.

Dinesh agreed. “We need to be able to get the confidence back,” he said, adding that it was not just the government’s job. “We have to assure employees that we will keep them safe. And we have to walk the talk”. This, combined with measures like supporting retail trade and MSME credit support via larger corporates, would build confidence, he added. “As corporates, we should start seeing how we can reach out to smaller guys to make sure the funds are available for them,” he pointed out.

Chhatwal, meanwhile, noted that sectors like hospitality, which have borne the brunt of the lockdown, could be incentivised.“You don’t need cash for it. You could incentivise travel next year because domestic tourism is the one that is going to lead charge in reviving the demand,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shaw added that reducing mortality rates should be a key focus, since it will bring back confidence.“As soon as people know that this is not a disease they need to be scared of, you can get back economic activity,” she noted, adding, “I think we also need to have self belief,because self reliance requires self belief. We need to be self reliant in how to manage this disease and how we want economic activity to be pursued”.