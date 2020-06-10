STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Export curbs now only on specific diagnostic kits, instruments: DGFT

The move was aimed at dealing with the COVID-19 crisis as these products are required for testing of patients.

Published: 10th June 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

China exports, Port, Crane, Trade

For representational purpose. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday decided to continue the export curbs only on specific diagnostic kits, reagents, and instruments such as swabs sterile synthetic fibre, silicon columns and magnetic stand, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said all other diagnostic kits/reagents/instruments/apparatus are freely exportable subject to submission of an undertaking by the exporter to the customs authorities at the time of export.

On April 4, DGFT had put restrictions on exports of all diagnostic kits and reagents. The move was aimed at dealing with the COVID-19 crisis as these products are required for testing of patients.

Reagents are substances or mixtures that are used in a chemical analysis. Putting a product under the restricted category means that an exporter would require a licence from DGFT for outbound shipments.

Amending the notification dated April 4, it said only specified diagnostic kits/reagents/ instruments/apparatus "are restricted for exports whether as an individual item or as a part of any diagnostic kits/reagent".

The other products which are still under restricted category include VTM kits, RNA extraction kits, RT-PCR kits and reagents, 15mn falcon tube, beads, probes (specific for Covid-19 testing), and reverse transcriptase enzymes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DGFT diagnostic kits Export curbs COVID19 Coronavirus Lockdown
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp