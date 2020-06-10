STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Life insurers see 26 per cent dip in new premium to Rs 18,414 crore

Life insurers’ new business premium recorded negative growth for the second consecutive month this fiscal, according to latest data.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Life insurers’ new business premium recorded negative growth for the second consecutive month this fiscal, according to latest data.

New business premium contracted 26 per cent to Rs 13,739 crore in May this year from Rs 18,414 crore during the corresponding period a year ago, With this, the first two months of the current financial year saw life insurers’ business premium shrinking as much as 30 per cent to Rs 20,4667 crore compared to Rs 28,396 crore
in FY20.

While state-run insurance behemoth, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), saw a steep 24 per cent drop in its new business premium, its private peers had their business premiums contract by 28 per cent during the month of May. In absolute numbers, the 23 private life insurers saw the premiums earned shrink to Rs 3,527 crore.

Among them, the top private insurers that reported the sharpest drop include SBI Life (31.29 per cent drop), HDFC Life (47 per cent), Bajaj Life Insurance (46 per cent) and Max Life (18 per cent).

However, a few companies such as Aviva Life Insurance, Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance, TATA AIA Life Insurance and Future Generali Life Insurance registered a positive growth. Within the first two months of FY21, new business premium of private life insurers plummeted 31 per cent to Rs 9,631 from Rs 6,673 crore, LIC’s business premium fell by 26 per cent to Rs 13,793 crore from Rs 18,765 crore a year ago.

