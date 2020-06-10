STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PNB collected Rs 268 crore as ATM transaction charges, annual maintenance fee in FY20

Punjab National Bank, PNB

Punjab National Bank. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Punjab National Bank collected around Rs 268 crore as ATM transaction charges and annual maintenance fee on debit cards during 2019-20 fiscal, according to an RTI reply.

The public sector lender collected Rs 152.88 crore from customers by levying annual maintenance charges (AMC) on debit cards.

While Rs 115.21 crore was garnered by way of levying a fee on ATM transactions, the bank said in a response to a Right to Information (RTI) filed by Madhya Pradesh-based RTI activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur.

In response to a query about the AMC on debit cards, New Delhi-based PNB said, "AMC for Punjab National Bank is Rs 150 per year plus taxes (for classic, platinum and international debit cards). AMC for Kisan Credit Cards, Mudra, PMJDY and cards issued under other government schemes is nil."

To a query about the amount that was collected in 2019-20 from customers for not maintaining minimum average balance, the lender said that there is no provision for charging penalty on the non-maintenance monthly average balance in PNB.

However, the bank denied any information on the positions vacant and how many positions were sanctioned as on April-end 2020.

"The information sought is not specific which does not come under the definition of 'information' as provided u/s 2 (f) of RTI Act, 2005," PNB said.

