STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sebi levies Rs 15 lakh fine on three entities for fraudulent trading activities

The regulator has levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on B D Suppliers, Burlington Barter Pvt Ltd and Chunchun Ispat Pvt Ltd.

Published: 10th June 2020 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a total penalty of Rs 15 lakh on three entities for indulging in fraudulent trading in illiquid stock options on the BSE.

The regulator has levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on B D Suppliers, Burlington Barter Pvt Ltd and Chunchun Ispat Pvt Ltd.

After observing large-scale reversal of trades in the illiquid stock options segment of the BSE, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) conducted a probe between April 2014 and September 2015.

The investigation showed that over 81 per cent of all the trades executed in the segment involved reversal of buy and sell positions by the clients and counter-parties that resulted in generation of artificial volumes.

The trades carried out by these entities were non-genuine in nature and created a misleading appearance of trading in the illiquid stock options contracts, where there was negligible participation by the public, the regulator said.

After finding that the entities violated the provision of the PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms, Sebi penalised them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sebi B D Suppliers Burlington Barter Pvt Ltd Chunchun Ispat Pvt Ltd Securities and Exchange Board of India fraudulent trading activities
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp