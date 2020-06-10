STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex jumps over 200 points in opening session; Nifty tops 10,100

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by HDFC, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and UltraTech Cement.

Published: 10th June 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex, BSE. NSE, Nifty, share market, share markets

For representation purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex advanced over 200 points in early trade on Wednesday tracking gains in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and Kotak Bank amid sustained foreign fund inflows.

After opening at 34,205.07, the 30-share index was trading 202.71 points, or 0.60 per cent, higher at 4,159.40.Similarly, NSE Nifty advanced 55.15 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 10,101.80.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by HDFC, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and UltraTech Cement.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp and Infosys were among the laggards. In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 413.89 points or 1.20 per cent lower at 33,956.69, and the broader nifty ended 120.80 points or 1.19 per cent down at 10,046.65.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 490.81 crore in the capital market on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.

According to analysts, market opened on a positive note as fresh foreign fund inflows and stock-specific gains led benchmarks higher.

On the global front, bourses in Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with gains, while those in Shanghai and Tokyo were in the red. Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a mixed note in overnight trade. International oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.60 per cent to USD 40.52 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Nifty
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp