COVID-19 effect: Private equity investment drops 93 per cent in Indian real estate industry

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with economic slowdown which impacted investor sentiments, private equity investment activity dropped to $238 million, with only five deals getting concluded in 2020 (year-to-date till May 31) — a whopping 93 per cent year-on-year decline, according to the ‘Investments in Real Estate’ report launched by Knight Frank India on Wednesday.

The year has also seen 80 per cent drop in the number of deals concluded in the first five months when compared to the same period last year. Going forward, sharp slowdown in the economy, specifically in realty sector will keep the investors cautious, the report said.

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India said, “The decline in PE investments in real estate had started as visible in the 2019 when it fell by 23 per cent y-o-y to $6.8 billion... Even though India continues to remain an attractive destination globally for companies to have their offices in, the prevailing business uncertainty and any event of recession forecasted in the upcoming quarters will reduce demand and impede occupiers’ expansion plans.”

Private equity has been taking up equity positions in rent yield commercial assets (office, retail and warehousing) and their share in overall investments surged compared to that in residential which involves greater risk, it noted.

After rising for four consecutive years, private equity investments in office assets declined in 2019. So far, in 2020, only two deals amounting to $141 million have been concluded.

In 2020, there were no investment deals in retail space.

Due to the pandemic, many tenants have invoked the ‘force majeure’ clause in their rental agreements and demanding rent-free periods, other concessions to compensate for the shutdown. Retail would be amongst the last to recover.

The residential sector has been in turmoil for several years now and COVID-19 would act as last nail in the coffin.