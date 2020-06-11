STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ED files money laundering case against Medanta Hospital promoter Naresh Trehan

The ED has filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and has named all the accused as stated in the police complaint, officials said.

CMD of Medanta Dr Naresh Trehan

CMD of Medanta Dr Naresh Trehan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking note of an FIR filed by the Gurugram police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case against Medanta Hospital promoter Naresh Trehan and 15 others in connection with allotment of land to the hospital.

The agency has already initiated a probe in the matter.

The Gurugram Police had filed FIR on the orders of the additional sessions court in connection with alleged irregularities in the 53-acre allotment for ‘Medicity’ in Sector 38.

According to the FIR, Gurugram resident Raman Sharma alleged that land for the ‘Medicity Project’ was allotted to Trehan, Sunil Sachdeva, Atul Punj and Anant Jain “in violation of laws and criminal abuse of public policy, criminal misconduct, and influence by public servants causing pecuniary advantage to private persons, among others”.

Those named in the FIR include Global Infracon, Punj Lloyd, the chief administrator of Haryana Urban Development Corporation (HUDA) in Gurugram, the administrator of HUDA in Gurugram, Estate Officers-2 HUDA, and the director-general of general health services, Haryana.

Medanta, however, said the allegations were “false” and “motivated”.

“This complaint has been filed by a person who claims to be an RTI activist. However, it has been reported in the press that he has had an FIR for extortion registered against him. All the allegations in this complaint are completely false, baseless and motivated,” a Medanta spokesperson said.

