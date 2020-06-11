STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fear of low income disrupts household borrowings

With fewer takers for bank loans, household’s gross financial liabilities have turned negative in first quarter of the current financial year

HYDERABAD: Households’ gross financial liabilities turned negative in Q1 of FY20 as individuals took fewer bank loans, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

Bank borrowings, which comprise the highest share in households’ financial liabilities, contracted to 1.5 per cent in Q1 of FY20 partly due to seasonal factors, but largely led by an uncertain future income growth and banks’ risk aversion, the central bank noted.

For the first time, the RBI on Wednesday published quarterly data joining select countries that publish household savings once every three months. And the sequential trends in the composition of outstanding financial assets offer some interesting insights.

According to the report, households’ reliance on banks for loans and deposits saw a secular decline with FY20 witnessing a significant drop in the share of borrowings from the banking sector in total liabilities reflecting both slowdown and risk aversion of banks. In continuation, Covid-19 related uncertainties resulted in an outflow from mutual funds and a flight to currency holdings. Though bank borrowings fell in Q1, they moderated in subsequent quarters in line with the general trend where borrowings moderate in Q1, but peaks in Q4.

For the full year FY20, households’ outstanding loans from commercial banks accounted for the bulk at 76 per cent,followed by the HFCs, NBFCs,cooperative banks and credit societies. It’s expected that net financial assets of households will likely rise in the current quarter led by a sharp drop in lockdown-induced consumption.

Lags in the pickup of economic activity may cause the financial surplus of households to taper off in subsequent quarters. With construction at a standstill, there’s a possibility of a shift by households from physical to financial assets. Bank deposits, which declined persistently starting from September quarter of FY17 saw an uptick nearly two years later as private banks competed aggressively to raise deposits.

Bank deposits
Net financial assets of households moderated in FY19, reflecting higher consumption expenditure. A year later, however, they gathered pace touching 7.7% of GDP due to moderation in household loans being sharper than bank deposits, except in Q4 of FY20.

