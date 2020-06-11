STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Global credit rating agencies validate Modi govt's reforms programme: CEA

Krishnamurthy Subramanian, pointed out that S&P has projected the growth of 8.5 per cent for next year, based on the structural reforms being carried out by the Centre.

Published: 11th June 2020 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India

Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser. (File photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India's growth outlook presented by a leading global credit agency validates the Modi government's structural reforms programme, a key government economic advisor said in Thursday.

In an online press briefing, Chief Economic Adviser to the Government, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, pointed out that S&P has projected the growth of 8.5 per cent for next year, based on the structural reforms being carried out by the Centre.

The briefing comes a day after S&P Global Ratings maintained India's sovereign credit ratings, affirming its 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term unsolicited foreign and local currency ratings.

Besides, S&P Global Ratings said India's outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

Similarly, Fitch in APAC Sovereign Credit Overview 2Q20 gave an economic growth forecast of 9.5 per cent for 2021-22.

"They particularly mentioned about the push for reforms, the reforms that have been included in the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat package have also been mentioned. Using some of these measures as the backdrop, S&P projects the growth for next year to be 8.5 per cent and this is based on the emphasis on structural reforms that has been done in the package," he said.

"Also, important to keep in mind was that Fitch came up with a report for APAC countries, where they have projected growth for next year to be 9.5 per cent. Both these rating agencies do acknowledge that this year growth will be quite tepid."

Both the agencies predict a contraction of 5 per cent in GDP for 2020-21.

Accordingly, S&P said that India's economy will contract in fiscal 2021, largely owing to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It forecast a 5 per cent decline in real GDP growth, which would be the worst economic performance in recent history.

According to Subramanian, both the agencies talked about high sustained investments and growth rates without any macroeconomic imbalances because of the structural reforms that have been implemented.

"So overall the rating being maintained and the outlook remaining stable is good news, especially from the perspective of the proposals that were there in the budget this year, for inclusion of the government of India bonds in the sovereign bond indices," he said.

"This clears the path for us to proceed ahead on that move."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Global credit rating agencies structural reforms programme Krishnamurthy Subramanian
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp