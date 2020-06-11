STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 60 paise/litre each; 5th straight daily increase in rates

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 74 per litre from Rs 73.40 while diesel rates were increased to Rs 72.22 a litre from Rs 71.62, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies

Published: 11th June 2020 10:16 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday were hiked by 60 paise per litre each - the fifth straight daily increase in rates since oil PSUs ended an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 74 per litre from Rs 73.40 while diesel rates were increased to Rs 72.22 a litre from Rs 71.62, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

This is the fifth daily increase in rates in a row since oil companies on Sunday restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus. In five hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 2.74 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.83.

