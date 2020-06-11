STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PSUs get relief from Rs 4 lakh crore AGR demand 

Among major PSUs presented with shocking demands were Oil India (Rs 48,489 crore), Power Grid Corporation (Rs 22,062.65 crore) and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals (Rs 15,000 crore).

Published: 11th June 2020 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

The hospital had told the apex court that it had applied under the 2017 building regularisation scheme of Tamil Nadu for regularisation of the floors. (File photo | PTI)

By Jonathan Ananda and Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Non-telecom public sector companies holding telecom licenses received crucial relief from the Supreme Court on Thursday, with the SC bench pulling up the Department of Telecom (DoT) for sending them "totally impermissible" demand notices towards pending adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues running to over Rs 4 lakh crore. 

These actions, the Bench said, were "an outright misuse" of its October 24, 2019 verdict that AGR should include the non-telecom revenues of telecom service providers (TSP). Since AGR is the basis on which statutory charges like spectrum usage charges (SUC) and license fees (LF) are levied, the court had directed TSPs to pay pending dues, interest and penalties calculated by the DoT at over Rs 1.47 lakh crore. 

The DoT had subsequently also sent out demand notices for dues calculated on the full revenue of PSU license holders in non-telecom segments. 

Among major PSUs presented with shocking demands were Oil India (Rs 48,489 crore), Power Grid Corporation (Rs 22,062.65 crore), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals (Rs 15,000 crore) and GAIL, which received a whopping Rs 1.83 lakh crore bill. 

The total pending dues demanded from all such PSUs run up to around Rs 4.2 lakh crore, according to submissions made in the court. 

ALSO READ | AGR issue: Don't even have enough money to pay our employees, Vodafone tells SC

These amounts stand in stark contrast to the negligible revenue made by the PSUs from these licenses. Oil India, for instance, had argued in January that it had made just Rs 1.47 crore as revenue by leasing spare bandwidth capacity during the period (FY08-19) -- for which the DoT was demanding Rs 48,488 crore. Other impacted PSUs had made similar submissions. 

On Thursday, the SC bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and M R Shah questioned the basis on which these notices were sent. "The government," the SC observed, "admits to a difference in licenses of PSUs and telcos. 

"Our judgment could not have been made the basis of launching demand against PSUs. The DoT is thus directed to clarify raising of demands within three days of the orders," it said, directing the DoT to reconsider demands sent to PSUs. 

The Centre had submitted that there was a difference in licenses of PSUs and commercial sector firms. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta further told the court that they would file affidavits on why these demands were raised as on PSUs. 

Telecom firms directed to submit payment roadmaps

The SC, however, provided no immediate relief to TSPs who are seeking more time to make the rest of the payments. While the DoT had submitted a proposal before the court to permit licensees like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and the Tata Group to pay their remaining dues in installments over the next twenty years, the SC questioned the timeframe and asked how one could ensure the payments would be made. 

"Your plea of 20 years can't be reasonable, especially when this matter is already pending for 20 years," the SC observed. 

The court also noted the need for some form of security from the companies to ensure that they would make the payments -- along the lines of bank guarantees or personal guarantees from directors. 

The bench subsequently directed the TSPs to file affidavits providing a roadmap on how and when they could pay their remaining dues and the security they can provide, with the next hearing slated for June 18.

As things stand, sources say those facing the largest demands are Vodafone Idea (VIL), Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices (Tata Group) at Rs 58,254 crore, Rs 43,890 crore and Rs 16,798 crore respectively. However, while these companies have already made partial payments, a substantial balance remains—around Rs 51,400 crore for VIL, nearly Rs 26,000 crore for Bharti Airtel and Rs 12,600 crore for the Tata group. 

The SC's observations on the need for some form of guarantees from the telcos could be of particular worry, especially to VIL. The company submitted Thursday to that it did not have enough money to issue bank guarantees. VIL has repeatedly stated that it faces the risk of insolvency if it is to pay the entire demand in one-go. 

Telecom industry insiders also say that personal guarantees from directors would be out of the question. 

Solicitor General Mehta also argued on behalf of the government that it would be "difficult for the companies to pay the amount in one-go. If the court objects, it will adversely impact the telecom sector, affect networks, and the consumers will ultimately suffer".

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AGR DoT Telecom
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp