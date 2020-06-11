STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee drops 20 paise against dollar on forex outflows, strong greenback

The US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark short-term rate to near zero and said it would keep interest rates low through 2022.

Published: 11th June 2020 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representation purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated 20 paise to close at 75.79 against the US dollar on Thursday as strengthening US dollar and weak domestic equities weighed on investor sentiment.

Forex traders said risk appetite remained weak as the US Federal Reserve projected weak growth for 2020. Moreover, foreign fund outflows also dented market mood. The rupee opened weak at 75.81 at the interbank forex market but recovered some ground to close at 75.79 against US dollar, down 20 paise over its last close.

It had settled at 75.59 against the US dollar on Wednesday. "Indian rupee fell tracking a decline in local stocks and broad gains in the dollar after the Fed's statement on the economy. The cautious statement from Fed members spurred a risk-off mood in global and domestic equity markets," said Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

The US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark short-term rate to near zero and said it would keep interest rates low through 2022.

Domestic stocks declined by more than 2 per cent following the Fed commentary on economic growth. The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged by 708.68 points, or 2.07 per cent, to end at 33,538.37.

The broader NSE Nifty tanked 214.15 points, or 2.12 per cent, to close at 9,902. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth Rs 919.26 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 3.12 per cent to USD 40.43 per barrel. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.16 per cent to 96.11.

"Rupee extended losses during intra-day trades on Thursday on likely overseas outflows from local stocks amid a strong greenback after a dovish Federal Reserve policy," Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities said.

Trivedi further added that "global stock markets also witnessed selling pressure which helped dollar buying and USDINR escalated towards 75.89".

According to Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, market participants will be keeping an eye on inflation and industrial production number.

"The expectation is that the number could disappoint and that could keep the rupee weighed down," he said.

Traders further said rising COVID-19 cases are weighing on the investor concerns. Globally, the number of cases linked to the disease has crossed 73.97 lakh and the death toll has topped 4.17 lakh.

In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 8,102 and the number of infections rose to 2,86,579, according to the health ministry.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 75.4688 and for rupee/euro at 85.7034. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 96.2997 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 70.26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee US dollar
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp