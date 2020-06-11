STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

S&P upholds India’s credit rating at ‘BBB’ with a stable outlook

Subsequently, it also expects the government’s fiscal deficit to recede significantly following a multi-year high during the fiscal.

Published: 11th June 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after Moody’s downgraded India’s sovereign rating, S&P on Wednesday retained long-term rating at BBB- (negative) with a stable outlook, and short-term rating at A3.

It expects India’s GDP growth to contract by five per cent this fiscal, maintained that risks to growth were on the rise, and that the much-awaited economic recovery and fiscal stabilisation was visible only from 2021 onwards. Which is why, S&P affirmed the country’s long-term rating at BBB- with a stable outlook.

Subsequently, it also expects the government’s fiscal deficit to recede significantly following a multi-year high during the fiscal.

“The stable outlook reflects our expectation that India’s economy will recover following the containment of Covid-19 pandemic and the country will maintain its sound net external position,” it said, adding while risks to India’s long term growth rate were rising, ongoing economic reforms, if executed well, should keep India’s growth rate ahead of peers.

Fiscal deficit will touch a staggering 11 per cent of the GDP during the current year, largely led by the pandemic-related spending. That said, the government’s ability to consolidate its finances as the economy begins to recover will determine the sustainability of debt stock, it noted. S&P also observed that India’s current account deficit may decline this fiscal, and could improve over the forecast period, largely owing to its improved trade on weaker oil prices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Moody's GDP
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp