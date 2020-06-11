STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wipro Ventures invests in CloudKnox Security 

Wipro will offer access governance for hybrid cloud "as-a-service" offering, powered by CloudKnoxand the company will leverage its cyber defence centres to deliver the service.

Published: 11th June 2020 07:03 PM

Logo of IT major Wipro. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT major Wipro on Thursday said its investment arm has invested in cybersecurity firm CloudKnox Security.

The investment has been made by Wipro Ventures but the amount invested has not been disclosed.

Besides, Wipro has tied up with CloudKnox for solutions that will enable enterprises to pro-actively protect and manage their hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure by continuously detecting and remediating over-permissioned identities, Wipro said in a statement.

"Wipro Ventures - the corporate investment arm of Wipro - invested in CloudKnox through its recently announced USD 150 million Fund II, to strengthen the strategic partnership," it added.

Rapid adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure by enterprises is leading to an increase in the attack surface area, and as a result, exposing them to new cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Wipro will offer access governance for hybrid cloud "as-a-service" offering, powered by CloudKnox, the statement said adding that the company will leverage its cyber defence centres to deliver the service.

"While adoption of private and public cloud is increasing, existing security solutions are inadequate to manage identities and resources across such a hybrid environment," Wipro Chief Information Security Officer and Senior Vice President (Cybersecurity and Risk Services) Sheetal Mehta noted.

"With this partnership, Wipro has a first-mover advantage offering Identity Governance and secure Cloud Workloads for customers who are migrating and managing Hybrid Cloud infrastructures," Mehta said.

The investment expands Wipro's cloud security portfolio to meet growing demand from enterprises to protect their cloud infrastructure from identities with excessive high risk permissions, the statement said.

 

